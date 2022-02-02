MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx announced Wednesday that the team has signed five-time WNBA All-Star and free-agent forward Angel McCoughtry.

McCoughtry is an All-WNBA selection six times and a six-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team member, according to the release. Last September, she was named to the W25, a list of the 25 greatest and most influential players in WNBA history, joining Sylvia Fowles and former Lynx players Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen.

“We are excited to welcome Angel, one of the all-time greats in the history of our league, to the Minnesota Lynx,” said Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve. “Her competitive drive and passion for the game are unmatched and she will no doubt be an integral part of our quest for a fifth championship.”

McCoughtry was sidelined for all but one game in 2021 due to a right knee injury. She has appeared in 309 regular season games and 41 postseason contests and holds the single-game scoring records for both a WNBA Finals game and a playoff game, said the release.

“The Lynx have been one of the toughest opponents I’ve played throughout my career,” McCoughtry said. “The level of basketball IQ this team has is evident through the many years of historical success. To become a part of this team is truly special and I will do my best to contribute to the expectations that this organization strives for. I’m excited to make Minnesota my homecourt and play in front of such passionate fans while learning from such a seasoned coaching staff.”

McCoughtry, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will join Reeve and Lynx guard Kayla McBride at the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp in Washington, D.C., from Feb. 5-7. If selected, the two will participate in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament games vs. Belgium on Feb.11 and Puerto Rico on Feb. 12.