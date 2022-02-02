MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most of Minnesota will wake up to temperatures below zero Wednesday morning.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner says in the Twin Cities, it’ll get as warm as 6 degrees later in the day, but western and northern Minnesota will stay subzero all day long. Parts of those areas are already under a wind chill advisory, while one will go into effect in the rest of the state at 12 a.m. Thursday.
The bitter cold will stick around Thursday, with a high of 4 expected in the Twin Cities.
Friday will be slightly warmer as temps jump to the teens, but the real warmup comes Saturday, with an expected high of 30 in the Twin Cities. Temps will dip slightly on Sunday before rebounding to around average to start next week.