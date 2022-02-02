ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) — Orono police say a significant amount of property crime, including home burglaries, occurred within the city – and Minnetrista – overnight.
As of Wednesday morning, police say they are still working on the numbers, but it’s believed that there were six occupied residential burglaries and a handful of thefts from vehicles in the area.
“This means while you were sleeping people were creeping through six homes. We don’t want that, but we need your help to make that more difficult,” police said.
Police said the main method of entry was unlocked homes and vehicles. In some cases, suspects were able to find garage door openers inside unlocked vehicles and then gained entry to homes through the garage.
“If you secure your home, vehicles and other personal belongings you are at a greatly reduced likelihood of being victimized,” police said.
Police said there were no reports of stolen vehicles, which they say is “abnormal” for crime sprees like this.