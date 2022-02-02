MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is reportedly heading to Colorado.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kubiak will be the Denver Broncos’ new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
“A big hire for new coach Nathanial Hackett, as Kubiak helped Kirk Cousins have one of his best seasons in 2021 while calling plays in MN,” Rapoport said.
Cousins replaced Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers for this year’s Pro Bowl. Cousins completed 66.3% of his passes this season for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The touchdowns were the second-most of his career.
Gary Kubiak, Klint’s dad and former Vikings offensive coordinator, was the OC in Denver from 1995-2005, and head coach there in 2015-2016.