MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis summer music staple is taking a break for 2022.
The Basilica Block Party will take a one-year hiatus to “reimagine” the event for future years.
“Live events have had to rethink their strategy and future because of Covid, and the Block Party is no different,” said Special Events Manager Holly Dockendorf.
Like many other events, the Basilica Block Party was canceled in 2020, and was held two months after its usual July slot in 2021. Last year the event required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter, and two days before their show, the Avett Brothers backed out due to to a COVID-19 exposure.
Event organizers say attendance was down in 2021.
The Basilica Block Party began in 1995 as a fundraiser for the structural restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary.