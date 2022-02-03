MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 5,480 new COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths Thursday as the state’s positivity rate continues its downward trend.
After peaking at nearly 24% last month, the latest reported positivity rate stands at 20%. It's still above the high risk threshold, but has been decreasing since mid-January.
The Minnesota Department of Health's latest data pegs the total case count at 1,352,448, including 52,099 reinfections. The virus has killed 11,561 Minnesotans.
As of Wednesday, there were 193 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds in the state, along with 1,157 in non-ICU beds. ICU units remain crowded throughout the state, with only 10 adult ICU beds available in the metro. Since the start of the pandemic, 57,714 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus.
The state has now administered 9,235,353 vaccine doses, including more than 2 million boosters. Nearly 74% of the state's 5-and-older residents have gotten at least one shot.
On Wednesday, Pfizer announced it is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for use of its vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.