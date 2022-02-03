MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First it was frozen potatoes, now it’s frozen beets.
Authorities in west-central Minnesota said Wednesday that a truck spilled thousands of beets on a mile-long stretch of Highway 12 in Swift County, just west of Murdock. The rooted vegetables froze to the highway’s surface amid the frigid cold and became “basically large rocks,” the sheriff’s office said.
Motorists were asked to steer clear of the beet-covered roadway Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office said some cars were damaged after they tried to drive through the frozen vegetables.
The section of Highway 12 reopened later Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said, adding that MnDOT crews responded quickly to the area and took care of the frozen debris.
This is the second time this winter that frozen vegetables have caused a mess on Minnesota roads. The first instance happened last month, when a truck spilled potatoes on Interstate 94 in Albertville. The spuds froze to the interstate, closing the eastbound lanes of traffic and causing a major traffic mashup.
On social media, Minnesotans couldn’t help but make fun of this latest plant-based driving hazard.
“Potatoes in the cities frozen, beets, next thing the Jolly Green Giant will freeze his ‘niblets,'” a commenter wrote on the Swift County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
Another commenter added: “Don’t that beet all.”