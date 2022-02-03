MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Centers for Disease Control has released an update about a listeria outbreak tied to Dole salads.
The agency says at least two people died.
Seventeen others were sickened in 13 states, including two in Minnesota.
The packaged salads were produced by Dole, and sold under 11 brand names. Dole issued two recalls in December and January.
Some of the affected products included mixed greens, garden salads and Caesar kits.
