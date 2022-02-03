MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after a Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a Black man in a downtown apartment building, there are still many unknowns about exactly what happened. Meanwhile, many are calling for the release of evidence, including body worn camera footage.

Here’s what we know (and don’t know) so far.

WHAT POLICE SAY

Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman said the department’s SWAT team was assisting the St. Paul Police Department’s homicide unit at the time as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Huffman said the SWAT team entered the Bolero Flats apartment building at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue just before 7 a.m. The officers “loudly and repeatedly” announced their entry into an apartment, Huffman said.

Nine seconds into entry, police said, officers encountered a man armed with a handgun that was pointed in the direction of officers. Then, an officer fired shots and the armed man was struck. He was treated at the scene and taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.

New pics of the blocked hallway door in the Minneapolis apt building where police shot and killed a man today. MPD says it was serving a warrant and 9 secs after entering apt, officers came across a man holding a gun and one of them fired. No other details given pic.twitter.com/Lf08DTN8Ru — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 2, 2022

Police say a handgun was recovered from the apartment, loaded with 5.7 mm rounds. Police released a couple images of the handgun they say was brandished by the suspect.

IDENTITIES OF DECEASED, OFFICER

Investigators have not released the name of the man killed by MPD, but community leaders who say they have spoken to his family identified him as Amir Locke, a Black man.

Local activist Nekima Levy Armstrong says she’s talked with the family. They tell her he had a permit to carry a gun and didn’t even live at the apartment.

City documents named Mark Hanneman as the officer who fired the shots.

FIRE INCIDENT REPORT

The fire incident report revealed that Locke arrived at the hospital with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one in his wrist. One of the wounds in his chest had a compress applied.

Emergency medics determined that he did not have a pulse when he was assessed at the hospital.

BODY WORN CAMERA FOOTAGE

Police say officers were wearing body worn cameras, and the interim police chief has reviewed the footage. However, police say there is no plan to release the footage at this time.

On the MPD’s critical incidents page regarding the shooting, police said: “Body worn camera and other video evidence collected in this incident are part of an active investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.”

Police said that evidence will not be available to the public and won’t be posted on that page “while the investigation and any subsequent prosecution or appeal are active.”

In the George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, body camera footage was not released until more than a month later for in-person viewings at Hennepin County District Court. However, partial footage was leaked previously by the Daily Mail in London.

In the fatal police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Minneapolis police were criticized due to the fact that the officers had body-worn cameras, but they were turned off at the time of the shooting. Since then, policy has been changed, requiring officers to turn them on for most cases, with a few exceptions, like interviewing sexual assault victims.

Minnesota legislators, community leaders, the ACLU of Minnesota and others have called on the mayor and police chief to release the body camera footage.

“If there will be further delays, then those delays, their rationale, and a timeline for release must be made clear to the public,” a statement released by 10 Democrats with the Minnesota House said.

Ten DFL lawmakers in #mnleg write Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim MPD Police Chief Amelia Huffman asking that the department release the body-worn camera footage "immediately" from yesterday's incident when a police officer shot and killed a man. @wcco pic.twitter.com/t1d1dNTFgM — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 3, 2022

WHAT’S NEXT

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the police shooting, while St. Paul’s homicide investigation remains ongoing.

The Minnesota BCA says the next piece of evidence will be the official identity of the deceased. That will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

BCA officials say they will have additional information once any initial interviews/statements from incident participants and witnesses are completed.

In regards to the search warrant, St. Paul police say it has not been released, but will alert WCCO when and if it is.

WCCO is closely following this incident and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

MORE: Read critical incident reports below.