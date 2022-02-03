CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s newly named women’s soccer team has its home field.

On Thursday, Minnesota Aurora FC announced the team’s home games will be played at TCO Stadium in Eagan. It’s part of the Minnesota Vikings’ training facility, TCO Performance Center.

The team says the stadium will provide a “first class game day experience.” A schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Last week, the team announced its new name and logo.

“Minnesota Aurora FC emerged the strong favorite with a name and crest that evokes the striking beauty of the northern skies of Minnesota,” the team said in a statement. “The crest depicts the three swooshes of an aurora over a Minnesota forest with the bright North Star beneath representing Minnesota, the North Star State.”

(credit: Minnesota Aurora FC)

Aurora-branded gear is already for sale online at the team’s shop.

Minnesota Aurora FC will begin playing in the USL W League in May. The team has more than 3,000 community owners.