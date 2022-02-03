Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are in for another bitterly cold day.
Much of the state is waking up to air temperatures in the double digits below zero Thursday morning.
WCCO’s Katie Steiner said there will be plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities, but a high of only 3 degrees is expected. A wind chill advisory is in effect in the metro through 9 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the Twin Cities Friday, with the high reaching 10 and a low that will sit right at zero. The area could also get clipped by some light snow early Friday morning. It won’t be much accumulation, but it could make for a slick commute.
Steiner says the metro could hit 30 degrees on Saturday, and we’ll hover around average next week.