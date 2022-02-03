ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a shooting suspect died by apparent suicide Thursday morning when officers were trying to execute an arrest warrant.
Police say officers arrived at a residence in the Frogtown neighborhood at 8 a.m. to arrest a man they say is charged in the non-deadly shooting that happened outside Nickel Joint sports bar on Oct. 10, 2021.
Officers “attempted to call the man out of the home” for about an hour, then they entered the residence and found him deceased inside.
The Nickel Joint shooting occurred on the same night as the mass shooting at Seventh Street Truck Park near downtown St. Paul. A woman was killed and 14 people were hurt after a gunfight broke out between two men inside.