MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study shows Twin Cities residents may want to plan a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day.
In WalletHub’s rankings of best places to spend the holiday, Minneapolis landed 31st, while St. Paul is all the way down at 62.
The study compared 100 of the largest cities using 27 metrics. Each city received a score in four categories (budget, activities, gift accessibility and weather forecast), then a composite score out of 100.
Minneapolis scored a 53.32, while St. Paul earned 47.68 points. Minneapolis was ranked dead last in weather forecast, while St. Paul came in at 97 out of 100.
According to WalletHub, San Francisco is the best place to spend Valentine’s Day. Hialeah, Florida, ranked 100th.