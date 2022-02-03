BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’ve been to Brainerd lately, you might have spotted a doozy of a billboard along Highway 371.
It reads “This is Troy. Troy sucks at fishing.”
It even gives an email for you to send him a little smack talk.
So what’s the story behind it?
Turns out, this trashing is a long standing tradition with his fishing friends.
“He’s been less than successful in previous trips,” friend David Vee said.
Apparently, Troy has a history of being a bit unlucky, so they put up this billboard to roast him a bit.
Troy seems to be a good sport about it all though. He even posed with his sign earlier this week.