School Delays:A number of Minnesota schools have delayed classes Thursday amid cold temps. Check the latest.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brainerd News, Local TV

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’ve been to Brainerd lately, you might have spotted a doozy of a billboard along Highway 371.

It reads “This is Troy. Troy sucks at fishing.”

(credit: CBS)

It even gives an email for you to send him a little smack talk.

So what’s the story behind it?

Turns out, this trashing is a long standing tradition with his fishing friends.

“He’s been less than successful in previous trips,” friend David Vee said.

Apparently, Troy has a history of being a bit unlucky, so they put up this billboard to roast him a bit.

Troy seems to be a good sport about it all though. He even posed with his sign earlier this week.