MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of 22-year-old Amir Locke, the Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police, is holding a news conference Friday morning with their attorney, Ben Crump.
Before body camera footage was released to the public Thursday evening, Locke’s family was able to view the evidence. The video shows the deadly encounter Wednesday morning between Locke and police inside a downtown apartment.READ MORE: Amir Locke Shooting: Minneapolis Releases Body Cam Footage Of Deadly Police Encounter
HOW TO WATCH: The press conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. You can watch here or on CBS News Minnesota.
The footage, initially released on the city’s YouTube page, is less than a minute long. Several officers can be heard yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they step through the doorway with guns drawn.READ MORE: Attorney General Keith Ellison To Review Amir Locke Shooting
The officers approach a couch on which Locke is wrapped in a blanket. He sits up and turns toward the officers. He is holding a gun. An instant later, an officer fires three shots, and Locke falls to the floor. The shooting is replayed in super-slow motion. The entire video then plays again in real time. In total, Locke is shot roughly 10 seconds after officers open the apartment door.
Crump represented George Floyd following his May 2020 murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently serving a two-decade sentence in Floyd’s death. Crump also represented Daunte Wright’s family. Wright was shot and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer, Kim Potter, who was convicted of manslaughter.
This is developing. Updates from the press conference will be posted here, so check back.