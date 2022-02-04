MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will work with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to review the police shooting of Amir Locke.
Locke, 22, was fatally shot by Officer Mark Hanneman on Wednesday morning in downtown Minneapolis as police executed search warrants within the building.
Body camera footage released shows several officers yelling “police” and “search warrant” as they step through the doorway of the apartment. The officers approach Locke, on the couch and wrapped in a blanket. He sits up and is holding a gun. An instant later, Hanneman fires three shots, and Locke falls to the floor. Locke is shot roughly 10 seconds after officers open the apartment door.
Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said Locke was not named in the original search warrant, and said it is “unclear” if he is connected to a St. Paul homicide investigation.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced a partnership with Ellison Friday morning. Ellison previously led teams which successfully prosecuted Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, police officers convicted of killing George Floyd and Daunte Wright respectively.
Freeman also asked Judge Daniel Mabley, the Chief Criminal Deputy in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, to lead his office’s efforts.
“We will be working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to ensure a thorough and complete evaluation,” a statement reads. “Thereafter we will decide together, based on the law and evidence, whether criminal charges should be brought.”