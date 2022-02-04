Amir Locke Shooting:Follow the latest coverage of the deadly Minneapolis police shooting.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car caravan protesting the police killing of Amir Locke blocked traffic briefly Friday night in downtown Minneapolis.

The caravan stopped in front of the Bolero Flats building, located at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue. Locke, a Black man, was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman, who was part of a no-knock raid on the apartment.

The protesters are calling for Hanneman to be fired, arrested and charged with murder. Earlier Friday, Locke’s family made the same demands at Minneapolis City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.