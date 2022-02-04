MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car caravan protesting the police killing of Amir Locke blocked traffic briefly Friday night in downtown Minneapolis.
The caravan stopped in front of the Bolero Flats building, located at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue. Locke, a Black man, was fatally shot Wednesday morning by a Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman, who was part of a no-knock raid on the apartment.
Here’s the scene right now in downtown Minneapolis, where dozens are gathered for a car caravan in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis Police. Those we spoke with are calling for the immediate firing and criminal charges for officer Mark Hanneman. #WCCO pic.twitter.com/FvZvy5J6h5
— Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) February 5, 2022
The protesters are calling for Hanneman to be fired, arrested and charged with murder. Earlier Friday, Locke’s family made the same demands at Minneapolis City Hall.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.