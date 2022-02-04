Amir Locke Shooting:Follow the latest coverage of the deadly Minneapolis police shooting.
By WCCO-TV Staff
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities responded to a cabin fire in Cass County that resulted in an arrest of a man Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a structure fire just after 5:30 a.m. on Peninsula Road in Crooked Lake Township.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found a cabin fully engulfed in flames as well as a pickup truck on fire near the shoreline of Lake Washburn.

Deputies found a man on the property and was taken into custody.

It was determined that he has no connection with the property.

Deputies say the cabin and pickup truck are a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing.