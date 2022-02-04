MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 6,617 new COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths Friday as the state’s positivity rate continues its downward trend.
After peaking at nearly 24% last month, the latest reported positivity rate stands at 20%. It’s still above the high risk threshold, but has been decreasing since mid-January.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 5,480 New Cases As Positivity Rate Keeps Falling
The Minnesota Department of Health’s latest data pegs the total case count at 1,359,058 including 52,753 reinfections. The virus has killed 11,599 Minnesotans.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 4,000 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate Continues Steady Decline
As of Thursday, there were 194 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds in the state, along with 1,066 in non-ICU beds. ICU units remain crowded throughout the state, with only 11 adult ICU beds available in the metro. Since the start of the pandemic, 57,975 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus.
The state has now administered 9,249,964 vaccine doses, including more than 2 million boosters. Nearly 74% of the state’s 5-and-older residents have gotten at least one shot.MORE NEWS: Army Medical Team Arrives At Abbott Northwestern To Aid With COVID Response
On Wednesday, Pfizer announced it is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for use of its vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.