MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amir Locke, who was shot by Officer Mark Hanneman in a downtown Minneapolis apartment on Wednesday, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The examiner classified Locke’s death as a homicide, though noted the manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent.
Locke, 22, was first shot at 6:48 a.m. in the Bolero Flats apartments, the examiner’s report reads. He died minutes later, at 7:01 a.m. at Hennepin Healthcare.
Police have released snippets of the body camera footage of his death, saying that the Minneapolis police were assisting the St. Paul Police Department’s homicide unit at the time as part of an ongoing murder investigation. Locke was not named in the search warrant, Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said.
Video shows an officer turning a key to the apartment and say “police” and “search warrant” as they cross the threshold. Locke appears to rise from the couch, surrounding by a blanket, and has a gun in his hand. Hanneman then shoots him. The whole encounter is less than 10 seconds long.
