By WCCO-TV Staff
Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following a bitterly cold day in Minnesota Thursday, some snow is still possible early Friday and it could affect the morning commute.

WCCO’s Katie Steiner reports about a 60% chance of snowfall is still possible Friday morning at only about 1/2 inch of accumulation.

Flurries were spotted in Western Minnesota in the early hours Friday and could reach the metro during the morning commute making for a potentially slippery drive.

 

Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the Twin Cities, with the high reaching 10 and a low that will sit right at zero.

The metro could hit 30 degrees on Saturday, but it will feel cooler due to winds. We’ll hover around average next week.