RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against two teenagers in the shooting death of Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school on Tuesday.
Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 18, both face one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.
The shooting happened after an altercation outside South Education Center. The five teenagers involved were all students at the school and knew each other.
A 15-year-old student and a 17-year-old student were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where the younger student died of his injuries. The other is in critical condition. Police said there was a third victim, a 19-year-old, who suffered minor injuries.
Jahmari Rice, 15, had just transferred to South Education Center the week before. He was a football player for Richfield High School, and his coach said he had a lot of passion, a lot of heart, was fierce about his friends, and had a big smile.
