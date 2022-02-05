MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died in south Minneapolis early Saturday morning after a shooting.
Minneapolis police say officers arrived at the scene shortly after 3 a.m. on the report of a shooting. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
An initial investigation indicates the man had violated a restraining order and forcefully entered the residence on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue South, police say. There, he reportedly assaulted an occupant, and was struck by a gunshot during the altercation.
Police say there were other occupants in the residence at the time.
No one has been arrested at this time, and identifying information about the man will be released by the Hennepin County Examiner’s Office.