MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Minneapolis Saturday night.
Minneapolis police say the shooting happened near 28th and Pleasant Avenue South around 8:15 p.m.
The man’s condition is currently unknown.