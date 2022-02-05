CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Carjacking, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Minneapolis Saturday night.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened near 28th and Pleasant Avenue South around 8:15 p.m.

Police say passengers in the vehicle were not injured and officers are looking for the suspects.

The man’s condition is currently unknown.

 