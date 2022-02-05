MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a chance for a light dusting of snow in the metro area on Saturday.
The clipper system is moving close to the Canadian border, and in northwestern Minnesota, snowfall could total about 3 inches.
The winds are going to pick up on Saturday, with sustained winds of 15 mph and gusts from 30-35 mph. It’ll make the 26-degree high temperature for the day feel much colder.
Sunday will warm to 17 degrees in the Twin Cities, and the winds will be much lighter. Monday will be back to average temps, and Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the mid-30s.