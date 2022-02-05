UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): Protestors have gathered back outside the Hennepin County Government Center. WCCO’s Adam Duxter reports demonstrators are heading home.

UPDATE (4:56 p.m.): Protestors have stopped in front of the Minneapolis Police Department’s 1st Precinct on 4th Street.

Protesters now stopped outside of MPD's 1st Precinct on 4th Street. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/YXUJFMJk4F — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) February 5, 2022

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Hundreds of protesters are marching through downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon to demand answers and express outrage after the fatal police shooting of Amir Locke.

The crowd started to gather on Saturday afternoon outside of the Hennepin County Government Center, holding signs calling for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to resign and for Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman – who fatally shot Locke on Wednesday – to be fired and prosecuted.

Protest happening right now outside Minneapolis City Hall calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was shot and killed during a SWAT raid this week. Signs say “Frey lied, Amir died” and “No more no-knock” @WCCO pic.twitter.com/JOpJQtXgpO — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 5, 2022

Locke, 22, was shot by Hanneman as a SWAT team burst through the door of a downtown apartment. Minneapolis police say they were aiding St. Paul police with the execution of a search warrant, and Locke was not named in the original warrant.

In response to the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey instituted a moratorium on the request or execution of no-knock warrants in the city. The moratorium has an exception for situations when there is an “imminent threat of harm to an individual or the public,” and it would need to be approved by Interim Chief Amelia Huffman.

In 2020, the mayor and former police chief updated the department’s no-knock policy specifying that officers need to announce themselves as police before they cross the threshold. Body camera footage of Locke’s death shows officers announce themselves as they cross the threshold. Locke is shot three times less than 10 seconds later.

Body camera footage shows Locke, who had a license to carry, had his gun at the time. Family members say he had gotten his gun to protect himself as he drove for Doordash.

During a press conference Friday, Locke’s parents said he was “loved by all, hated by none,” and had dreams of going into the music industry.

Follow developments on WCCO.com and CBS News Minnesota.