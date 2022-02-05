MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Sun Country plane’s landing gear “malfunctioned” Friday morning when the flight bound for Minneapolis from Las Vegas turned around shortly after takeoff.
The airline said the plane took off around 3:18 a.m. central time from Harry Reid International Airport – previously known as McCarran International Airport. When it turned around, the right landing gear malfunctioned, forcing the plane to stop on the runway.
The 50 passengers and six crew members were deplaned and transported to a terminal. There are no injuries reported at this time.
Sun Country says it has activated an emergency response plan and they are working with local agencies and the NTSB.
“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” said Sun County CEO Jude Bricker. “We ill work with the NTSB to fully investigate this incident to understand what happened.”