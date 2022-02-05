MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Thousands gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center Saturday for a march to honor the life of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman during a no-knock warrant Wednesday.
Many joining in the protest called for immediate changes in city leadership, including the removal of Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman – noting Frey was unclear about the city’s total ban on no-knock search warrants.
“We need more accountability with our police,” Butchy Austin said. “We need to end police brutality. No knock warrants. Stop the lying. Like what is this? Why can’t a public official tell the truth?”
Austin, like many, says he feels Frey had misled voters during his re-election campaign that the city had banned the practice of no-knock warrants entirely.
“We can’t tolerate deception,” he said. “We can’t tolerate dishonesty and a lack of integrity. We can’t tolerate police brutality the way it’s been going. Enough is enough.”
While Locke’s family spoke to the crowd, families in the crowd say they were there to show solidarity.
“The residents of Minneapolis of all backgrounds, ages are here today to say we need this change,” said Ethan Fawley, who brought his child to the march. “To speak up as a family is really important. This is about creating a better life for everybody’s family.”