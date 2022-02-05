Originally published on Dec. 4, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Zielinski siblings have been found guilty of murder for the death of a Lino Lakes man in August.

Nicholas Zielinski, 43, pleaded guilty in January to one count of second-degree intentional murder. His sister, Melissa Zielinski, 47, was found guilty Thursday by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office of three counts of aiding and abetting in the murder of 22-year-old Karl Mitchel Henderson.

According to the attorney’s office, Melissa Zielinski planned and orchestrated a robbery at Henderson’s home with the help of her brother. The Zielinski siblings were seen at the home just before Henderson was found dead in his bedroom.

According to the criminal complaint, Lino Lakes police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6987 West Shadow Lake Drive. When they arrived, they spoke to his father who said he had recently come home from grocery shopping and noticed an unfamiliar black SUV in the driveway.

Henderson’s father entered the house, where he found a man and a woman who he did not know. He said he followed them outside and asked what they were doing. In response, the man said effectively “your son stole on me” and “I’ll take you out, too.” He then drove away with the woman.

Several neighbors with Ring surveillance doorbells captured images of the black SUV, which was identified as potentially a GMC Terrain.

During the investigation, authorities found a Hi-Point 9mm handgun on Henderson’s bedroom floor. A DNA test on the gun matched the profile of Nicholas Zielinski. Officers then learned that Melissa Zielinski lived with him and owned a black GMC Terrain.

The father was then shown a photo lineup including Nicholas and identified him as the man who had been in his home.

In Nicholas Zielinski’s plea hearing, he testified that he and Melissa Zielinski went to Henderson’s home with the intent of robbing him at gunpoint, but the encounter went wrong, said the release.

Nicholas Zielinski said his sister placed restraints on Henderson, but he managed to break free. When Henderson tried for Nicholas’s gun, he fired two shots, hitting Henderson in the chest once.

Both siblings will be sentenced on March 23.

The presumptive sentence for Melissa Zielinski is life with the possibility of parole, said the release.

Nicholas Zielinski will receive a prison sentence of just under 20 years based on his plea agreement.