MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ski, snowshoe and fat-tire bike races took place all weekend in Minneapolis as part of the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival.

With events wrapping up Sunday, there is an extra level of excitement this year.

“It was my first time racing, ever in a ski race and I did the 20K,” said Golden Valley’s Allison Adrian.

From Bde Maka Ska, to the trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, the Loppet was back.

“It was hard to say the very least,” said Darren Ruschy of Edina. “Probably done it about 14-15 times. Never gets any easier. Those hills are just unforgiving.”

COVID-19 and extreme cold spread out the loppet last year over many days and locations.

“It wasn’t organized like this, which is very much welcomed back to us skiers, I can tell you that much,” said Ruschy.

It may be hard to believe, but this quintessential Minnesota event is in its 20th year.

“I cannot tell you how many people have said it is just a joy to be together outside,” said Loppet Foundation executive director Claire Wilson. “Crossing the finish line, I was thinking ‘Wow, we’ve come so far.’ And it’s just so incredible to see this kind of sustained energy around an event.”

Twenty-thousand people came through Lake of the Isles and Theodore Wirth Park this weekend.

“It’s just been an unprecedented number of folks who are interested in being out with us this winter,” said Wilson.

Saturday night’s Candlelit Luminary Loppet was the biggest in history. It’s a 20-year tradition that’s still gaining momentum.

“I think I’m hooked,” said Adrian.

The City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival is the biggest event of the year, but the foundation also puts on other races, like their 5K race at Columbia Golf Course next weekend.