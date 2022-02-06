Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WCCO Weather Watcher is white because Monday will be a lot like Sunday — which means near-average temperatures.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says there will be a few flurries midday Monday, but it won’t amount to much.
Temperatures will climb near 40 degrees Monday in southwestern Minnesota, with a high of 22 degrees expected in the Twin Cities.
The metro will then be blessed with a high near 40 Tuesday, before the mercury drops to around 30 for the rest of the work week.
Meadows says the next chance for precipitation is Thursday, and it could be a rain-snow mix. It will then be chillier and dry for the weekend.