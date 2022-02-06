MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some very light snow is falling in the Twin Cities Sunday morning, but WCCO’s Katie Steiner says it won’t amount to much accumulation.
Less than an inch will coat the ground when it’s all said and done. Sunday’s high will be 19 degrees in the metro, and the winds will be much lighter than they were on Saturday.
On Monday, the Twin Cities will be a few degrees warmer, with a high of 22 expected. Southwestern Minnesota will warm to nearly 40 degrees.
The metro will follow suit on Tuesday, with a high of 39 expected. Temperatures will dip slightly after that, but we’ll stay mild throughout the week.