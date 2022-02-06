ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a teenager was shot at an event center in St. Paul Saturday night.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, the 16-year-old was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.
Police said it appears a birthday party at an event center on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North “got out of hand. Though the manager was turning away people with guns, “at some point a gun made it inside and the teen was shot.”
While police were investigating inside the center, about 100 people started fighting outside. Officers were able to disperse the crowd.
Police said no arrests have been made.