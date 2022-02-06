ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a teenager was shot at a business in St. Paul Saturday night.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, the 16-year-old was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg and is expected to survive.
Police said it appears a birthday party on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North “got out of hand.” The owner of Legacy Barber Lounge told WCCO it happened at his building.
According to a police spokesperson, a fight broke out inside the building and a male was pushed outside. That male started shooting at the building. Another male also started shooting, and in total, at least a dozen shots were fired, police said.
While police were investigating inside, about 100 people started fighting outside. Officers were able to disperse the crowd.
Police said no arrests have been made.