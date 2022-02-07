WILLMAR, Minn. (WCCO) — A child suffered a minor injury Monday morning when a school bus crashed in central Minnesota.
Willmar police say the crash happened around 8:33 a.m. at the intersection of 22nd Street and 20th Avenue Southwest. The school bus collided with a van.
The bus had seven school-aged children on it, one of whom suffered a minor injury, police say. An ambulance brought the child to CentraCare for treatment.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
The school bus was able to drive away from the scene. The van needed to be towed.