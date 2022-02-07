MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing its downward trend after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, now registering at 16.7% according to the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 102.2, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 6,617 New Cases, 38 More Deaths
Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 5,829 new cases and 35 more deaths due to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported Monday, 15 happened in January, and the rest in February.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,364,884, which includes 53,380 reinfections.READ MORE: COVID In Minnesota: 5,480 New Cases As Positivity Rate Keeps Falling
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,634 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
There have now been 58,150 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 10,855 of which were ICU hospitalizations.
As of the latest reports, there were only about 44 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 199 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,040 non-ICU beds. Only 27 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: Nearly 4,000 New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate Continues Steady Decline
A total of 9,262,292 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.07 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 73.9% have received at least one shot.