MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center say two people were shot in separate incidents along Interstate 94 Monday afternoon.
Minneapolis police say the first shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. on the interstate near 49th Avenue North. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call that an occupant of a vehicle had been shot in the leg. They were taken to an area hospital.
Brooklyn Center police say the second shooting happened on the interstate near 57th Avenue North at about 2:21 p.m. A driver was hospitalized but is expected to survive.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle in the second shooting is a black SUV with three people inside. It is not clear if these two shootings are linked.
Check back for more details in this developing story.