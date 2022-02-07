CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brooklyn Center News, Interstate 94, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minnesota State Patrol, Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center say two people were shot in separate incidents along Interstate 94 Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis police say the first shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. on the interstate near 49th Avenue North. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call that an occupant of a vehicle had been shot in the leg. They were taken to an area hospital.

(credit: MnDOT)

Brooklyn Center police say the second shooting happened on the interstate near 57th Avenue North at about 2:21 p.m. A driver was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle in the second shooting is a black SUV with three people inside. It is not clear if these two shootings are linked.

Check back for more details in this developing story.