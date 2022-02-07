MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC finally got a name last week, and now it has its first player.

The community-owned women’s soccer team announced on Twitter that it has signed goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.

BREAKING NEWS: Thrilled to welcome goalkeeper & groundbreaker @SarahFuller_27 as our first player signing. “Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person,” said @NicoleLukic5. “Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us." #WeAreAurora pic.twitter.com/YRagJ3QvUi — Minnesota Aurora FC (@MNAuroraFC) February 7, 2022

Fuller played keeper at Vanderbilt and the University of North Texas, but she’s probably most well-known for what she’s done on the (American) football field. In 2020, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she filled in as kicker for Vanderbilt. She appeared in two games for the Commodores, handling kickoffs and going 2-for-2 on extra points. She was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for her groundbreaking debut against Missouri.

Fuller was invited to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris via video at the inauguration of Harris and President Joe Biden.

“Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person,” head coach Nicole Lukic said. “Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us.”

I’m so excited to be apart of this team. Couldn’t have been a better fit! #WeAreAurora https://t.co/qfZdTV6hnf — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) February 7, 2022

