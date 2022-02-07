CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC finally got a name last week, and now it has its first player.

The community-owned women’s soccer team announced on Twitter that it has signed goalkeeper Sarah Fuller.

Fuller played keeper at Vanderbilt and the University of North Texas, but she’s probably most well-known for what she’s done on the (American) football field. In 2020, Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she filled in as kicker for Vanderbilt. She appeared in two games for the Commodores, handling kickoffs and going 2-for-2 on extra points. She was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for her groundbreaking debut against Missouri.

Sarah Fuller (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fuller was invited to introduce Vice President Kamala Harris via video at the inauguration of Harris and President Joe Biden.

“Sarah is a fantastic player and an even better person,” head coach Nicole Lukic said. “Having a leader like Sarah that has broken down barriers is a perfect fit for us.”

