MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many parts of Minnesota are waking up to subzero temperatures Monday, but it’ll be the last time for a while.
Starting Monday, temperatures will rise and winds will die down, and things will stay mild for the foreseeable future.
Temperatures will climb near 40 degrees Monday in southwestern Minnesota, with a high of 22 degrees expected in the Twin Cities.
The metro will then be blessed with a high near 40 Tuesday, before the mercury drops to around 30 for the rest of the work week.
Meadows says the next chance for precipitation is Thursday, and it could be a rain-snow mix. It will then be chillier and dry for the weekend.