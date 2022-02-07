Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You probably won’t need that third layer of clothing Tuesday.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says it will be a mild February day, with many Minnesota towns warming to the upper 30s or near 40, including the Twin Cities.
There will be light snow up north, and folks in the metro could see some light mix. The roads won’t likely be too slick because temperatures will be above freezing. Even up north they may only pick up 1-2 inches of snow.
Temps will drop Wednesday to the high 20s, and the wind will pick up from the northwest. Flurries are also expected earlier in the day.
Shaffer says we could also add some light snow Thursday — less than one inch — before we warm back up into the 30s Friday.