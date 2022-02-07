Menu
Latest
News
First Lady Jill Biden To Visit U Of M Wednesday
Biden and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will visit the University of Minnesota "to highlight the American Rescue Plan's investments in child care," the White House said.
Bipartisan Wisconsin Business Coalition Backs Elections Head
Republican pressure on state and local elections officials increased exponentially after Donald Trump refused to concede his defeat to President Joe Biden in Wisconsin. Biden won by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts, investigations and lawsuits. There is no evidence of widespread fraud, as Trump and others have falsely claimed.
Live WCCO Video
Minnesota Weather: Flurries In Western MN Could Impact Morning Commute
Following a bitterly cold day in Minnesota Thursday, some snow is still possible early Friday and it could affect the morning commute.
Allianz Field Preps For What Could Be Coldest Soccer Game In US History
There's no roof on Allianz Field, and wind chills are expected to be -10 degrees Wednesday evening.
Twin Cities Snow Totals Well Above Average, Nat'l Weather Service Says
“Might be why some people might be thinking that the winter hasn’t been as snowy than it actually has,” meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein said.
Minnesota Weather: Subzero Start For Friday, But A Warmup Is Coming Soon
After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.
Minnesota Weather: Friday Kicks Off Stretch Of Warmer Days
After another frigid January morning, Minnesota will warm a bit as Friday progresses -- and keep on warming.
Murray's 24 Points, 15 Boards Helps Hawkeyes Beat Gophers 71-59
Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota 71-59 on Sunday night.
Towns Scores 24 In Wolves 118-105 Win Over Pistons
Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 118-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.
What's Crokicurl? New Sport Makes Debut In Minnesota
The sport is part curling and part the board game Crokinole. From those two, it was born in Winnipeg in 2016.
'I Peaked At The Right Time': Ava Pihlstrom Aims For State Skiing Title, Again
Ava Pihlstrom is second to none in Minnesota prep downhill skiing. "I started skiing when I was like two years old," Pihlstrom said.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
Featured Videos
Info & More
Good Question
How Are The Nighttime Colors Of Buildings Decided?
Friday is Go Red for Women Day, a day to increase awareness of women’s heart health. That’s why people in Minneapolis will see lots of landmarks, bridges and buildings lit up in red.
What Is Minnesota's Black History? And When Does It Begin?
In the heart of north Minneapolis, you can learn how the roots of this neighborhood extend to all across the state.
How Many Minnesotans Will Be In The Winter Olympics?
Opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Beijing start Friday -- and Minnesota will be well represented.
Red Cow’s Valentine’s Day Meal Kit
By
WCCO-TV Staff
February 7, 2022 at 9:00 am
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heat-and-serve meal from Red Cow.
Click here for more information.