SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Minnesota state senators were involved in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon.

Sen. John Jasinski was hospitalized following the crash with unknown injuries, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Sen. Mark Johnson was uninjured.

The sheriff’s office said Jasinski and Johnson were snowmobiling on a trail in Scandia Valley Township. As they both turned left, Johnson rear-ended Jasinski, the sheriff’s office said.

Jasinski was thrown from his snowmobile. He released the following statement Monday:

“On Friday, February 4th I was in an accident involving another snowmobile at the Minnesota Rendezvous event. I was flown in a North Memorial helicopter ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. The accident left me with three broken ribs, a broken pelvis, and fractured L5 vertebrae. Because of the great care I received both at the accident site and in the hospital, I am expected to make a full recovery. I want to thank everyone at North Memorial, their ambulance service, and the Robbinsdale Hospital for their amazing care and support.

“While the physical recovery may be long, I’m ready to participate with remote access for hearings and floor sessions and fully engage in this session. I also will be in regular communication with Senate staff and my Legislative Assistant to continue to provide the best constituent services to my district. I want my constituents to know they can continue to reach out for assistance, and I will do whatever I can to help.”