MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are facing felony charges for a shooting last week in which two people were hurt outside a Twin Cities bar.

Court documents filed in Anoka County show that 30-year-old Karzil Cannedy, of Coon Rapids, and 50-year-old Lashawn Nicks-Bey, of Brooklyn Park, are charged in connection to the shooting early Friday morning outside Two Stooges Sports Bar & Grill in Fridley. The shooting left two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Nicks-Bey was arrested. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of illegally possessing a firearm. Cannedy remains at large. He was charged via warrant with one count of second-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaints, a fight broke out at closing time as people were leaving the bar. Security footage showed Cannedy pulling a gun out of a nearby Jeep and firing towards the bar’s north door, where bar security and several others were standing. The security video shows people in the area flitching from the gunfire, but no one was hit.

In response to the shooting, Nicks-Bey, who works as a security guard for the bar but was not on duty at the time, pulled out his gun and returned fire. He struck two people who were in the Jeep with Cannedy, but missed the other shooter. Cannedy fled the scene.

In an interview with police, Nicks-Bey admitted to pulling out his gun and firing four or five rounds at Cannedy “out of fear.” He said that he wasn’t aiming at the two people who were hit.

Emergency crews brought the two wounded people to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. One of them suffered a broken femur. Investigators said they were unable to speak to the victims due to their “urgent need for medical care.”

Nicks-Bey has a prior conviction for felony assault and is ineligible to carry a gun, prosecutors say. Nicks-Bey allegedly told investigators that while he knows he can’t legally carry a firearm, he still possessed a handgun for his personal protection.

If convicted of a single second-degree assault charge, Nicks-Bey and Cannedy would face up to 7 years in prison. Nicks-Bey faces up to 15 years in prison for the gun possession charge.