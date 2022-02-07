ONEIDA, Wis. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin couple is about $150 million richer after claiming a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket.
Tammy and Cliff Webster of Oneida bought the winning ticket at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay earlier this year.
The Websters split a $632 million jackpot — the seventh-largest in Powerball history — with a winner in California. They chose the cash option of $225 million instead of annual payments, and after taxes, they’ll take home nearly $154 million.
“This is a wonderful blessing, and we are incredibly thankful and most appreciative of this opportunity,” Cliff Webster said.
According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the state has had 19 Powerball jackpot wins since 1992, the fourth-most of any state.