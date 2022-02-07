MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Maplewood Sunday evening.
The incident happened along Highway 120 south of 5th Street at about 7:45 p.m.
The woman was walking on the shoulder of the highway when she was struck by the SUV.
Police say that the driver of the SUV, which was not described by model or make but was believed to be silver in color, took off from the scene.
The woman was taken to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.
She was not identified by name but was said to be from Oakdale.