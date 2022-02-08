MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The father of the teen fatally shot outside a Richfield school last week has been granted a furlough to attend his son’s funeral.
According to court documents filed Monday, Cortez Rice will be furloughed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with several conditions.
Last week, a charge of harassment involving retaliation against a judicial officer brought against Rice was dropped. The criminal complaint had accused him of harassing Regina Chu, the judge in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.
The court said that though there was "lack of probable cause to establish a violation of all element of the offense … there was probable cause to conclude that [Rice] intended to influence a judicial proceeding and retaliate against a judicial officer because of the judicial officer's performance of official duties."
The state has until Friday to “file a motion to continue the conditions of release on that file.”
Cortez Rice's son, 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, was shot and killed outside South Education Center Feb. 1. Two teenagers – 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez Alvarez – have been charged in the shooting.
During his furlough, Cortez Rice will be monitored by electronic home monitoring, and he must report his planned whereabouts ahead of time. He cannot use alcohol or other mood-altering substances, nor can he possess or use a firearm while on furlough.