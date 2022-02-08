EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Opposing teams came together as one basketball family Tuesday night in Edina to honor Robby Miller.
Miller was engrained in Edina youth athletics, coaching youth teams and serving as the president of the Edina Basketball Association.
He passed away last week due to complications from Type 1 diabetes.
At Tuesday’s girls’ basketball game, Miller’s daughter Sarah and her teammates from Providence Academy played in his honor at the game against Edina.
Two communities Miller loved showed up to support him by wearing bright colors to match his infectious personality.
“Our dad volunteered in both communities very strongly and I think it would mean the world to him that this event was put on in his honor,” Sarah Miller said. “And he also loved people, so just seeing this many people in attendance would mean the world to him. He would just be so grateful to see this.”
“He built the Edina basketball program really to what it is today,” friend Katharine Nelson said. “He believed these kids could be great and he told them they could be great.”
The community has already raised more than $80,000 for the Miller family.