MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after a college student says that she was assaulted by him in her dorm room late last week.
Jacob Thomas Collier has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the Feb. 4 incident, which the charges state happened along the 2100 block of Selby Avenue in St. Paul.
The victim knows Collier, the charges state, and told authorities he was in her room overnight, as he stays there frequently. She says around 4 a.m. she awoke to find that she was being assaulted by Collier.
She said she “froze” in fright and confusion. She was later checked out for sexual assault at a nearby hospital.
The charges state that Collier attempted to apologize to the victim through text, using a mutual friend’s phone.
“I just wanted to reach out and I feel miserable about what happened last night I had drank so much and honestly didn’t even know that happened but that is no excuse,” the text allegedly read.
He later told investigators that he remembers going to the bathroom in the basement of the dorm, and could only remember “bits and pieces” about the night.
If convicted, he faces possibly 15 years in prison or a $30,000 fine, or both.