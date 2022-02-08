MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx continued an active offseason Tuesday with the re-signing of two free agent guards.
The team announced the signings of Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham, but did not disclose contract details.
Last year was Clarendon’s first with the Lynx. They averaged 10.4 points and 5.7 assists a game, and missed seven games with an injury.
“Minnesota and this team have been a salve for my soul,” Clarendon said. “There was no question during free agency where I wanted to be.”
Banham, a University of Minnesota graduate and Lakeville native, is entering her third season with the Lynx. She averaged 5 points off the bench last season.
“There’s no greater feeling then playing at home in front of your friends, family and the greatest fans in the WNBA,” she said. “I’m very excited to be back and look forward to what this season holds.”
Last week, the Lynx announced center Sylvia Fowles would return to Minnesota for her final WNBA season. The team also signed five-time All-Star Angel McCoughtry.