MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You’ve heard it from the WCCO Weather Team: It’s been a roller coaster of a winter; cold then warm, then cold again.
After a warmer 24 hours, more cold is coming — another example of this winter's whiplash pace.
Pete Boulay, the assistant state climatologist for Minnesota, explained why it’s felt like a roller coaster.
"We've had 12 Alberta clippers, at least, since the end of December. So every time one of those comes through, there's a cold front with each clipper, and we have warm air coming up ahead of it just like [Tuesday] … and then behind the clipper we get the cold air," Boulay said. "So every time that happens, the warmth, then the cold."
Other years have been more stable. Our temperature swing this January was 59 degrees. It was only 38 degrees in 2021.
The clippers not only cause swings, but they are leaving behind some quick and dry snowfalls. Boulay says the fine snow isn't great for snowballs, but it's great for snow angels.
Also of note, Boulay says this January was the first below-average month in nearly a year — and it was the sixth sunniest January on record.